SA govt expresses willingness to assist Mozambique amid insurgencies

JOHANNESBURG - The South African government has expressed its willingness to assist Mozambique amid an insurgency in the north part of that country.

This comes ahead of a meeting next week called by SADC to discuss the ongoing violence in the Cabo Delgado province.

More than 8,000 people have been displaced and dozens killed in attacks carried out by jihadists who staged a deadly raid on the towns of Palma and Pemba last week.

One South African died in the attack while more than 50 others who were reported missing have now been accounted for.

The SANDF said it was working with the South African High Commission to help repatriate citizens from Mozambique.

Department of Defence spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said: “South Africa looks forward to the Southern African Development Community for a committee that has been called by the Presidency Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana.”

