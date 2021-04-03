PowerBall results: Friday, 02 April 2021
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto results. Are you a winner?
JOHANNESBURG – The draw results for 02 April 2021 are:
PowerBall: 04, 08, 15, 25, 26
PB: 17
PowerBall Plus: 07, 10, 34, 37, 42
PB: 06
