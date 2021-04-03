Nzimande: Over 3,000 students, staff being screened following COVID outbreaks

So far, over 200 students have been tested.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande on Friday said over 3,000 students and staff were being screened and contact traced following pockets of COVID-19 outbreaks at some of the country’s institutions.

So far, over 200 students have been tested.

Over 55 students from the University of Pretoria have tested positive for the virus and investigations are under way following possible cases at other universities and TVET colleges.

Nzimande said an agency mandated by his department to safeguard student health and wellbeing was working with staff to ensure all COVID-19 protocols and disinfection measures are in place.

The higher education minister has appealed to staff and students to remain vigilant as the 2021 academic year gets underway.

Spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said: “The Department of Health has developed screening stations around affected residents, higher health mobile units, institutional campus clinics, occupational health, employee teams are also stationed offering psychological and other health and wellness assistance to affected residents.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.