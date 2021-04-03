Numsa turns to Scopa to hold DPE accountable over unpaid SAA Technical salaries

This comes after SAA Technical staff was not paid while Air Chefs staff have not been paid since March last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Saturday said it would be writing to Scopa to intervene and do more to hold the Department of Public Enterprises accountable for SAA's failure to produce financial statements.

This comes after SAA Technical staff was not paid while Air Chefs staff have not been paid since March last year.

After failing to pay salaries on 27 March, SAA Technical management promised payments on 1 April but failed to deliver and has since been mum giving no explanation or direction regarding a resolution.

Workers at Air Chefs have had to rely on government's temporary employee relief scheme from March last year until October due to non-payment of salaries while SAA Technical workers have been left to fend for themselves.

SAA was placed under business rescue about two years ago due to mismanagement leaving it in dire straits.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the Department of Public Enterprises has failed workers: “DPE failed to make provisions in the subsidiaries in the business rescue plan and what is worse, it hasn’t lifted a finger to ensure that workers are taken care of while SAA business rescue plan is ongoing.”

Hlubi-Majola said the department tricked SAA workers: “DPE ignored Numsa and SACCA last year when the unions raised sharply the absence of funding allocation for subsidiaries during the engagements, we were having with them with the leadership consultative forum.”

Numsa has instructed its lawyers to take necessary action

