Numsa instructs attorneys to take action against SAA over unpaid salaries

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Friday said it was disgraceful that workers at South African Airways (SAA) continue to bear the brunt of the mismanagement of the state-owned airline despite a business rescue plan being put in place.

The union said its members at SAA Technical have not yet received their salaries.

Workers were meant to get their salaries on 27 March and management at the embattled state-owned airline then promised it would make payment by 1 April.

That deadline has come and gone with no word on when workers will be paid.

SAA was placed under business rescue about two years ago due to mismanagement leaving it in dire straits.

Numsa has since instructed its attorneys to take necessary action.

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “No plans are made by the Department of Public Enterprises to try and cushion workers this time and resolve these issues so that there are no salary interruptions while the business rescue process takes place.”

