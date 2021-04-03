Justice Project SA founder Howard Dembvosky passes away

The news was confirmed by Dembovsky daughter, Angela.

JOHANNESBURG - The founder and chairman of Justice Project South Africa Howard Dembovsky has passed away.

The news was confirmed by Dembovsky daughter, Angela.

It’s understood Dembovsky suffered a stroke last week and was in a coma in a private hospital.

Dembovsky has spearheaded the non-profit organisation from 2008, which has addressed issues of corruption and abuse of power regarding road traffic laws and their enforcement in the country.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.