Justice Project SA founder Howard Dembovsky passes away

The news was confirmed by Dembovsky's ex-wife, Angela.

JOHANNESBURG - The founder and chairman of Justice Project South Africa Howard Dembovsky has passed away.

It’s understood Dembovsky suffered a stroke last week and was in a coma in a private hospital.

Dembovsky has spearheaded the non-profit organisation from 2008, which has addressed issues of corruption and abuse of power regarding road traffic laws and their enforcement in the country.

Dembovsky's family said they'll remember him as someone who was full of life and dedicated to making a positive impact in the world.

