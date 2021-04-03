Gumtree SA warns people to look out for Easter weekend accommodation scammers

The online classified advertisement website's customer service supervisor, Louis Bosman, said there were some red flags holiday makers should be aware of.

JOHANNESBURG - Gumtree South Africa has warned people to watch out for long weekend accommodation scams.

“Look out for cropped or watermarked pictures, and also be wary of someone pressing you to make payment or booking. Scammers try to maintain as many bookings as possible before they go quiet.”

Bosman said Gumtree blocks over 2,000 ads as suspicious or fraudulent on a weekly basis, before they even go live on the site, but scammers will try to circumvent these measures.

