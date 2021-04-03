Gqeberha police hunting 3 suspects after 3 people killed in shooting

Two people were shot dead outside a bus ticket office after purchasing tickets to Gauteng. A bystander was also fatally shot by stray bullets as he left a supermarket on the premises.

CAPE TOWN - Police has implemented a 72-hour activation plan after three people were gunned down in Gqeberha on Friday.

Two people were shot dead outside a bus ticket office after purchasing tickets to Gauteng.



A bystander was also fatally shot by stray bullets as he left a supermarket on the premises.



The five attackers fled the scene, but crashed their vehicle into a lamppost.



Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu: "All five occupants got out and ran in different directions. Anti-gang unit members, assisting by SAPS mounted police, spotted two males, both with firearms, running across Highfield Road chased after them and apprehended them in Peddie Street in Korsten. Firearms, a revolver and a 9mm pistol were recovered. The vehicle was reported as hijacked in Humewood earlier in the day."

Three suspects remain at large.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.