FS man suspected of murdering mother to spend Easter weekend behind bars

CAPE TOWN - A Free State man who has been arrested in connection with his own mother's murder is spending the long weekend behind bars before he makes a first court appearance.

The 21-year-old was apprehended in Bronville in Welkom on Thursday after his mother's body was dug up inside a shack at the back of her house.

Siziwe Gladile previously worked in the Eastern Cape as a police admin clerk.

One of her relatives reported her missing the night before her body was found.

The police's Thandi Mbambo said: “The police conducted a preliminary investigation by visiting the victim’s house. On arrival, they noticed that the window panes were broken and there were bloodstains on the ground leading to the shack at the back.”

Mbambo said they then made a gruesome discovery: “Members followed the blood trail and saw loose soil in the shack. Relevant stakeholders were then alerted and the body was dugout. Further investigations were conducted, which led to the arrest of the 21-year-old son of the deceased.”

