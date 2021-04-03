Free State SAPS appeal to public to help identify trio that raped teenage girl

The three men stormed into a house in the K8 Section in Kutloanong in the early hours of Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Free State police are calling on the public for help in identifying a group of men who raped a teenage girl and wounded her friend in Odendaalsrus.

Police say they gained entry through an unlocked door.

The South African Police Service said the trio held the 18-year-old girl and her male friend at knifepoint as they demanded money from them.

They body searched both of them and then proceeded to rape the teenage girl.

Police said her friend tried to defend her, but he was stabbed in the head and neck before being tied up with a rope.

The young man was later taken to hospital and has been discharged.

Their attackers fled with their cell phones.

