CWU: SABC not being honest about broadcast interruptions at Auckland Park

The public broadcaster said a power outage in the area resulted in several of its radio stations temporarily going off-air this week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Communication Workers Union (CWU) on Saturday said the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) was not being honest about its reasons for broadcast interruptions in Auckland Park.

The public broadcaster said a power outage in the area resulted in several of its radio stations temporarily going off-air this week.

The union's Aubrey Tshabalala said the disruptions were caused by the corporation's inadequacy.

“The disruptions were not only on Thursday it went on until up until yesterday in as far as we are concerned. A number of systems, which were critical for broadcasting were down.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.