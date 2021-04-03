CoCT calls on residents to play part in preventing COVID-19 third wave

Officials met with the federated Hospitality Association of South Africa, Cape Town Tourism, the Southern African Association for the Conference Industry and Skål International ahead of the Easter holiday period.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has called on residents and visitors to play their part in preventing a third wave of COVID-19.

The meeting was to emphasise their commitment in keeping infection numbers low which they said was important to protect lives while ensuring that business can continue, and the economy can grow.

Mayoral committee member James Vos said: “We are working around the clock to restore tourism and travel confidence in our destination and get our visitor economy back on track to save businesses and retain jobs. We know that stricter limitations will have a harmful impact on tourism and hospitality businesses who are already struggling to keep their doors opened.”

