Chief Justice Mogoeng lodges appeal against JSC over his Israel comments

In his appeal application, Mogoeng said that the decision made by Judge Phineas Mojapelo was flawed and disturbingly superficial.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has lodged an appeal against the Judicial Service Commission, which ordered him to retract his pro-Israeli remarks.

The Chief Justice said that Judge Mojapelo failed to deal with the constitutional right to freedom of expression and freedom of religion, belief, thought and opinion.

Rights organisation Africa4Palestine and other groups approached the commission to take steps against the Chief Justice for the comments he made during a webinar last year.

Mogoeng quoted from the Bible, saying that he was praying for Israel and pledged his love for the country.

