Brutal murder of Durban gay man leaves LGBTQ+ community living in fear

According to media reports, 34-year-old Sphamandla Khoza from Ntuzuma was stabbed and had his throat slit in a suspected hate crime.

Murdered 34-year-old Sphamandla Khoza from Ntuzuma. Picture: Twitter
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa moves from Human Rights Month to celebrate Freedom Day in April, the country’s LGBTQIA+ community says it continues to live in fear following the death of a Durban gay man who was brutally murdered earlier this week.

According to media reports, 34-year-old Sphamandla Khoza from Ntuzuma was stabbed and had his throat slit in a suspected hate crime.

According to social media reports, the suspects took Khoza’s shoes and left them outside his home.

Police have not yet been able to confirm the number of suspects or the circumstances surrounding the death, but it’s understood that at least one of the suspects has been arrested.

South Africa’s LGBQTIA+ community has taken to Twitter calling for Khoza’s murderers to be brought to book.

Khoza’s death came days after the Durban High Court sentenced Mvuyisi Noguda to 25 years behind bars for fatally stabbing Lindokuhle Cele (23) in February last year.

Cele’s family said despite their tragic loss, they were now at peace knowing that justice has been served.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

