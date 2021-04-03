3 people killed in collision on R101 in Limpopo

The Transport Department's Mike Maringa said that officials have started clearing debris from the wreckage to allow other vehicles to pass.

JOHANNESBURG - Traffic has come to a standstill on the R101 in Limpopo following a crash that claimed the lives of three people.

The Transport Department said that two vehicles collided on Saturday afternoon between Maubane and Pienaars Dekman farm.

It comes as holidaymakers take advantage of the Easter break to travel to different destinations across the country.

The department's Mike Maringa said that officials have started clearing debris from the wreckage to allow other vehicles to pass.

"Three people have so far been confirmed dead. Motorists are advised to use the N1 while emergency workers clear the scene. The cause of the accident is not yet known and is still under investigation."

