WC Health concerned by rising trauma cases that come with lifting of booze ban

The health department said with each lifting of alcohol regulations, trauma cases increase.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department is concerned that trauma cases are climbing.

The sale of alcohol for off-site consumption is prohibited for the Easter Long Weekend, while on-site sales at restaurants, shebeens and bars will be allowed, according to licensing conditions, up until 11pm.

When comparing the month of March with February, trauma cases increased by 12.2% across 13 emergency centres. For this period there were 6,262 reported cases.

In February, the alcohol ban was lifted with partial restrictions reinstated and in March there were no alcohol restrictions.

Fifty percent of all cases of trauma at facilities are interpersonal violence, 34% were accidents - and 11% road accidents.

"After interpersonal violence, a concern to us is that one-third of that is that aimed at women and this gives you a sense of the level of gender-based violence we are experiencing across our country, said Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete.

