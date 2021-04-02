Two teens killed and two men left wounded in Westbury shooting

Paramedics said they arrived on the scene in Pollok street late Wednesday afternoon, but there was nothing they could do for the boys.

JOHANNESBURG – Two teenage boys were shot dead in Westbury west of Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Two men were also wounded in the shooting.

Medics transported the pair to hospital where they were admitted in a critical condition.

Police are investigating the crime.

