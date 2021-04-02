Son (21) of murdered cop arrested in connection with her killing

A relative of Siziwe Gladile reported her missing on Wednesday evening and on Thursday police found her body in Welkom, Free State.

CAPE TOWN - The son of a murdered former Eastern Cape police admin clerk has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Two police officers visited Gladile's home in Bronville on Thursday and noticed the window panes were broken.

Bloodstains on the floor raised further suspicions.

The officers followed the trail which led them to a shack at the back of the house. There they discovered loose soil and called for backup.

Later, officials discovered 40-year-old Gladile's body in a shallow grave.

Her 21-year-old son was arrested and is expected to appear in the Welkom Magistrates Court on Tuesday.