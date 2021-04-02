SA rallies to raise R2mil to cover beloved Dr Sindi's COVID-19 hospital bills

The beloved doctor, who became popular on Twitter for offering medical and non-medical advice, has been admitted to a Johannesburg hospital for over a month after being infected with COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - She has been a shoulder to cry on, an advisor and friend to many strangers on social media, magazines and radio for years and now, in her time of need, South Africans are pitching in to help Dr Sindi Van Zyl.

The beloved doctor, who became popular on Twitter for offering medical and non-medical advice, has been admitted to a Johannesburg hospital for over a month after being infected with COVID-19.

As funds deplete and hospital bills pile up, her husband Marinus Van Zyl has called on those who have been positively impacted by her to offer whatever they can to cover her bills, which currently sit at around R2 million.

"The cost to the family... alone has already exceeded one million Rand, and we are running out of funds, said Van Zyl in a fundraising page set up to reach the target.

"She has suffered several complications related to a long stay in ICU, and we need more funds to pay for her continued stay in hospital until her lungs can cope without the ventilator. We will use any funds raised to pay the hospital bills, to enable Dr Sindi the chance to survive."

Van Zyl said the cost of being in ICU alone is up to R200,000 a week, with over R1.5 million already being paid to cover other costs.

Funds donated will go through the Van Zyl family trust called Khaya.

At the time of writing this article, over R520,000 had been raised towards the R2 million target.

Guys lets contribute to supporting Dr @sindivanzyl as she recovers from #COVID19. Dr Sindi has helped so many people over the years, its our turn to help her. #GiftSindiLife



https://t.co/quWyt45ny6 https://t.co/quWyt45ny6 Dr. Sithembile Mbete (@sthembete) April 2, 2021

Shes been both a mother and a Dr to most of us. Please lets #GiftSindiLife by making donations here https://t.co/Y1lDwaw4iy

We miss and love you so much @sindivanzyl its going to workout Doc. pic.twitter.com/ZQiedAXmRF A Global Media PowerHouse. (@Ndamase_Siya) April 2, 2021

Started to get in touch with friends I know in corporate to assist and support #GiftSindiLife. Lets all use our networks and influence where we can to help Dr Sindi. Wendy Tlou (@mswendyt) April 2, 2021

Dr Sindi is one of the most important person I know - kind, generous and selfless. She loves deep and shows up for everyone. Lets keep her and her family in prayers and donate. #GiftSindiLife WE LOVE YOU @sindivanzyl https://t.co/GbX4YblpfY pic.twitter.com/sUP6VmR3hT Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) April 2, 2021