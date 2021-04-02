Ramaphosa pays tribute to Madikizela-Mandela on 3rd anniversary of her passing

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described Madikizela-Mandela as a defender of the vulnerable, who left a legacy for many to emulate.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on the third anniversary of her death.

The President delivered the keynote address at a wreath-laying ceremony at the grave of the apartheid activist at the Fourways memorial park on Friday morning.

Ramaphosa has described Madikizela-Mandela as a defender of the vulnerable, who left a legacy for many to emulate.

“She was called the mother of the nation because not only of her standing but also her deeds. Her deeds that fired up the commitment and determination of many of our people to fight against the evil system of apartheid when our leaders were either incarcerated or when they were in exile.”

The President also called on South Africans to draw strength from what the woman largely regarded as " mother of the nation" stood for

“It is with this that we dip our heads today, and remember her, and move and walk out of here knowing that we’ve drawn strength and we’ve drawn great courage and wisdom from what she stood for.”

Friday 2 April marks exactly three years since the freedom fighter died at Milpark Hospital following a long illness.

President Ramaophosa joined members of the Mandela family and other African National Congress national leaders in marking the anniversary.

At the same time, the City of Joburg has officially kicked off its project on the possible renaming of William Nicol Drive after the late anti-apartheid struggle icon, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and it wants residents to have their say.

In September last year, it was announced that the city would begin this official process, which could not happen without first receiving official support or objections from the very members of the public who used one of Johannesburg's most well-known roads.

READ: CoJ wants input on renaming William Nicol drive after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

That process is now in full swing and comments can be sent in via email. Here are the details on how to participate:

#WilliamNicol The City of Joburg is officially kicking off its project on the possible renaming of William Nicol Drive after the late anti-apartheid struggle icon, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and it wants residents to have their say. Deadline is 27 April. pic.twitter.com/9wbYCiR9nD EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 24, 2021

Meanwhile, the Mbizana Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape has been officially renamed after late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The municipality falls under the Alfred Nzo District and encompasses some of South Africa’s popular tourist attractions, including the Wild Coast and the Umtavuna Nature Reserve.

Additional reporting by Lungelo Matangira

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.