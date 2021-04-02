Ramaphosa confirms SANDF working to repatriate S.Africans stranded in Mozambique

One South African was killed in last week's deadly attack by insurgents, while at least 43 others have been accounted for.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has deployed troops to repatriate South Africans stuck in war-torn north Mozambique.

The president said soldiers are evacuating citizens in the Cabo Delgado province following a deadly attack last week by insurgents.

The heavily armed militants took control of the coastal towns of Pemba and Palma, forcing terrified residents and foreigners to flee.

One South African was killed in the attack while at least 43 others have been accounted for following the raid.

Speaking outside a wreath-laying ceremony for Winnie-Madikizela-Mandela, Ramaphosa said SANDF is working hard on securing the safety of those stranded in the troubled region.

“We have already attended to the issue of evacuating those South Africans that are stranded in Mozambique, and already one of those who passed away the SANDF has brought them back. We remain involved with securing the safety our people in Mozambique in Pemba and in Palma.”

Earlier this week, the mother of the South African man who was killed in a rebel attack in Mozambique described to Eyewitness News how her husband and another son hid in the bushes overnight, terrified that they would be discovered by Islamic insurgents.

Meryl Knox’s son, Adrian Nel, was among those killed in an ambush at a hotel in the coastal town of Palma last week.

The family was part of an unknown number of expatriates who were caught up in the insurgent attack in the Cabo Delgado province.

