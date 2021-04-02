Oxfam suspends DR Congo staff over sex claims

The charity, which works in 67 countries, sent a statement to AFP saying it had suspended two staff members "as part of an ongoing external investigation, which we set up last November".

LONDON – British aid charity Oxfam said Friday it has suspended two staff members in Democratic Republic of Congo as part of an investigation launched last year into alleged sexual misconduct and bullying.

The charity, which works in 67 countries, sent a statement to AFP saying it had suspended two staff members "as part of an ongoing external investigation, which we set up last November".

It said this was over "allegations of abuses of power, including bullying and sexual misconduct."

The charity said it had reported this to the Charity Commission, a government department that regulates charities.

_The Times _newspaper ran a front-page story Friday headlined: "Oxfam rocked by new sex claims against aid workers".

It said it saw a letter about the situation in DR Congo, signed by current and former Oxfam staff and sent to the charity heads in February, claiming "power abuses" and "threats to their lives" and making allegations against 11 people.

It said whistleblowers had been raising concerns about alleged misconduct in the aid mission to DR Congo since 2015.

Oxfam's statement said it is "working hard to conclude the investigation fairly, safely and effectively."

The anti-poverty charity was hit by a major scandal in 2018 over the way it handled staff in Haiti who admitted using prostitutes, after The Times reported on this.

The chief executive quit after it emerged that several of the aid workers in Haiti following the 2010 earthquake were allowed to quit, including the then country director.

The scandal prompted wider revelations about lack of safeguarding in the international charitable sector.

In March, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab allowed Oxfam to re-apply for state aid funds for the first time in three years after the Charity Commission said it had made "significant strides" in safeguarding since the 2018 scandal. Oxfam had received some £30 million (35 million euros, $41 millioin) in state aid funds per year.

Sarah Champion, chairwoman of the Commons international development committee, told The Times that the latest scandal shows "the existing safeguarding and oversight mechanisms simply don't work".

Oxfam announced in 2020 that it was closing 18 offices and cutting nearly 1,500 jobs due a drop in funds linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oxfam's work in DR Congo includes providing clean water and education on preventing ebola transmission, according to its website.

