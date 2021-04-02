Nzimande concerned about pockets of COVID-19 infections in higher institutions

Higher Education Spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said about 55 students from the University of Pretoria have so far tested positive for COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appealed to students, lecturers and staff at institutions of higher learning across the country to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions as the 2021 academic year gets under way.

Nzimande expressed concern over pockets of infections within the post-schooling education and training sector after receiving a briefing from Higher Health, an agency mandated by his department to safeguard student health and well-being.

According to the agency, the current outbreaks at some of the institutions are extremely worrying.

