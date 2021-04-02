Numsa: 'Utterly disgraceful' that SAA workers suffer after salaries not paid

Workers were meant to get their salaries on 27 March and management at the embattled state-owned airline then promised it would make payment by 1 April. But it has failed to meet that deadline.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) said it instructed its attorneys to take the necessary action after its members at South African Airways (SAA) Technical failed to receive their salaries.

Workers were meant to get their salaries on 27 March and management at the embattled state-owned airline then promised it would make payment by 1 April. But it has failed to meet that deadline.

SAA was placed under business rescue about two years ago due to mismanagement, leaving it in dire straits.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said it was unacceptable that workers at SAA continued to bear the brunt of alleged corruption at the struggling airline.

“We think that it is utterly disgraceful that workers at SAA subsidiaries continue to suffer because of the mismanagement of the business rescue plan.”

At the same time, while the South African Airways Pilots' Association (Saapa) had been given the green light to embark on a protected strike, members were still hoping for an eleventh-hour solution to their dispute on Thursday.

The union, which represents the majority of pilots at the state-owned airline, was issued a strike certificate and has already given the airline a 48-hour notice.

Pilots claimed that they had not been paid salaries for almost a year.

