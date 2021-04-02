Mkhize confirms successful sale of AstraZeneca jabs to 17 AU member states

Giving an update on the sale of the COVID-19 vaccines, Minister Zweli Mkhize said it’s gratifying to know that countries like Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria would benefit from the stockpile that SA could not use.

JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has given an update on the sale of South Africa's AstraZeneca vaccines, confirming that 17 African Union (AU) member countries will benefit, however, he did not disclose how much the country has sold them for.

In a statement released on Friday morning, the minister said it was a difficult decision for South Africa to halt the rollout of the one million AstraZeneca vaccines after a small local study revealed they were not effective against the 501y.v2 variant.

However, Mkhize said it’s gratifying to know that countries like Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria would benefit from our stockpile.

READ: Mkhize- SA looking forward to COVID-19 debt relief for AU member states

He said government was pleased to see a successful conclusion of the matter which he calls "a win-win".

Without divulging how much the jabs were sold for, Mkhize said South Africa would not incur fruitless or wasteful expenditure.

And as citizens wonder when they would have the opportunity to get vaccinated, he said many can start queuing up later on this year.

“The government remains committed to the protection of our people, and this year millions of South Africans will be counted amongst the vaccinated in the world.”

_WATCH: AstraZeneca vaccine rollout on hold; J&J vaccine effective against variant _

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.