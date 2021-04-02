20°C / 22°C
Load reduction gives some GP residents gloomy start to long weekend

Eskom deliberately cut power to many communities in these parts of Gauteng at 5 am, with the utility saying it was safeguarding its network from overloading.

FILE: The utility said doing so will protect these machines from possible power-surge damage when it restores electricity at 9 am. Picture: Pexels
FILE: The utility said doing so will protect these machines from possible power-surge damage when it restores electricity at 9 am. Picture: Pexels
Tara Penny 59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has called on thousands of people in Katlehong and Vosloorus to switch off their electric appliances during this morning's so-called load reduction.

The utility said doing so will protect these machines from possible power-surge damage when it restores electricity at 9 am.

Eskom deliberately cut power to many communities in these parts of Gauteng at 5 am, with the utility saying it was safeguarding its network from overloading.

Affected customers were asked not to report Friday morning’s four-hour blackout, but Eskom does want them to report illegal connections.

