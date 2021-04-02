Lesedi municipality employee hands himself over to cops in R100 mn fraud case

Tshepo Malekana allegedly sold the municipality's vacant land to potential buyers in cash without the city council's permission between 2017 and 2019.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks have arrested an employee at the Lesedi Local Municipality in Gauteng for defrauding his employer of more than R100 million in the Sedibeng District.

He was employed as the development and planning manager at the municipality.



The Hawk's Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the suspect handed himself over to police on Thursday.

“The fraud allegations against Mr Malekana were brought to the Hawks’ offices for further investigation in 2019. It was later established that he allegedly sold the City’s land unlawfully and illegally, which amounted to approximately R100 million in cash. At this point we cannot rule out anu arrest which may take place.”

