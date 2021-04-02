Law officials monitoring roads as traffic picks across holiday routes

Traffic officials staged massive operations in a bid to curb the carnage on the roads.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Traffic officials said there had been a significant increase of vehicles on the country's major routes as holiday makers took advantage of the Easter long weekend.

Traffic officials staged massive operations in a bid to curb the carnage on the roads.

Gauteng Traffic Police's Obed Sibasa said some freeways were extremely busy this afternoon.

“With a count of 1,678 vehicles per hour on the N3 De Hoek Heidelberg toll gate heading to KZN. Equally, on the N1 to Limpopo and the N4 to Mpumalanga we have mounted multi-disciplinary operations across on local, provincial and national routes.”

In the Western Cape, the Traffic Department's Jandre Bakker said they were monitoring most of the province's main routes.

“The main routes in the province carry the most traffic. These are the N7, R27 on the West Coast, the N1, which is a main route to the Free State and Gauteng and also the N2 which is the main route the Eastern Cape.”

Last year saw a significant decline in road fatalities as strict level 5 lockdown regulations were imposed.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.