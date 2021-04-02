Motorists warned to abide by road rules over Easter weekend

The Easter weekend typically marks one of the busiest and often deadliest periods on South Africa's roads. Traffic officials are out in their numbers to monitor increasing traffic volumes.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng traffic police have been deployed to monitor traffic on major routes both in and out of the province as holidaymakers take advantage of the Easter long weekend.

Last year, people weren't able to travel as the country's lockdown restrictions prohibited interprovincial movement.

As a result, there was a significant reduction in the 2020 Easter road death toll.

Gauteng traffic police’s Sello Meremane said major routes are expected to be heavily congested this Good Friday.

“As Gauteng traffic police we would really like to request our road users to utilise our roads responsibly. Roads that are expected to be heavily busy include the N3 Johannesburg to Durban, the N1 Pretoria to Polokwane, the N4 Pretoria to Rustenburg, and the N4 Pretoria to Mpumalanga.”

With thousands of people heading off to holiday destinations over the Easter long weekend, traffic officials warned anyone caught breaking the law on the roads will be arrested.

Traffic volumes were expected to increase on the country's roads as many South Africans continue to head in and out of the province taking advantage of the Easter holidays.

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Obed Sibasa said officials would not tolerate lawlessness.

“We have provided our officers with bodycams, drones and high-speed motor vehicles. They will be out to monitor lawlessness on our roads.”

Sibasa also appealed to pedestrians to steer clear from busy roads.

“We urge pedestrians to avoid walking along and crossing freeways. A number of pedestrians get killed and that is due to irresponsible behaviour on the road.”

