Government asks for more time to consider public wage demands

As Treasury aims to cut R300 billion from the public sector wage bill, determining the sum to offer workers this year is undoubtedly a mammoth task.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has asked for more time to consider wage demands by public sector trade unions, ahead of the start of negotiations for this year.

Last month, unions tabled demands including salary increases of CPI plus 4%.

Unions expected government negotiators to present them with an offer this week after submitting demands at the Public Sector Coordinating Bargaining Council at the beginning of last month.

Unions want CPI plus 4%, which could be anything above 5% in hikes as CPI is currently at 2.9%.

This week, Cosatu public sector unions said they were worried that government could potentially table 0% wage increases as they did in local government.

