ConCourt to hear wage dispute matter between government & unions in August

This follows government’s victory at the Labour Court last year after unions challenged its decision to unilaterally withdraw from the wage agreement.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court will only hear the matter over the wage dispute between government and unions in August.

This follows government’s victory at the Labour Court last year after unions challenged its decision to unilaterally withdraw from the wage agreement.

This week, the ConCourt released the hearing date and deadlines for submission for the unprecedented appeal application by unions over the constitutionality of government’s decision not to implement wage increases in 2020.

The agreement was in its last year of implementation after coming into effect in 2018.

Government successfully argued through Treasury that the agreement did not pass the muster of the law, as it had not been signed off by the finance department.

The Labour Court also contended that given the COVID-19 pandemic and the hole in the fiscus, government could not be expected to afford the wage hikes.

Unions warned that if left unchallenged, the court ruling would undermine collective bargaining agreements in future.