COJ aims to complete renaming of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela by June

The City of Johannesburg announced in September its intention to do the renaming.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo said the metro is in its final stages of the consultation process to rename William Nicol Drive to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive.

Makhubo was speaking at a wreath-laying ceremony on Good Friday in remembrance of struggle veteran Madikizela-Mandela since her passing on this day three years ago.

It said this move was in terms of its approved policy on the naming of streets and other public places.

Makhubo said the city wants this process to be completed by June.

“We are on the last leg of our consultations and there is a concerted effort from our side to do this in the next two months. This road should not be named William Nicol anymore, but mme Winfred Madikizela-Mandela. We emulated her deeds in serving the people of Johannesburg, the people of Gauteng and the people of South Africa,” he said.

