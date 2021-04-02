Churches observe Good Friday under strict COVID safety protocals

Christian leaders who have spoken to Eyewitness News said due to COVID-19, this year's Easter services will culminate in hybrid formats of both physical and virtual gatherings.

DURBAN – As millions of Christians around the world observe Good Friday, some South African churches said they were ready to hold services under strict safety protocals.

They said time for on-site services would be limited, and multiple sessions have been organised to accommodate as many congregants as possible.

Bishop Nkosinathi Zondi leads the True Vine Community Church which has a presence in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and Mpumalanga.

“We all had to sacrifice last year, but this year we are so grateful that we are able to gather together and celebrate this very important sacrament.”

Zondi said safety officers had been appointed to ensure total compliance with COVID-19 regulations.

Bishop Nkosinathi Miyaka from the Evangelical Lutheran Church said they had organised safe spaces of worship throughout the country.



“We have asked all the committees to check and ensure compliance in terms of numbers, making available sanitisers and water.”

Congregants have been urged to consider using virtual platforms to observe Easter services.