1,294 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in SA as govt moves to curb Easter spike

According to the health department, 1,294 infections were also picked up over the past 24 hours – taking the known caseload since March 2020 to 1,549,000.

JOHANNESBURG – Fifty-one more people have passed away in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus. The new fatalities pushed the country's COVID-19 death toll to 52,897 since the start of the pandemic.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 95% with almost 1,475,000 people having recuperated.

Meanwhile, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has authorised the commercial use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

SAHPRA registered the vaccine with conditions on Wednesday.

The single-dose jab is currently being administered to healthcare workers as part of the country's phase 1 vaccination rollout.

So far, 269,000 health care workers have received the jab.

The vaccine has a 57% efficacy in preventing moderate to severe forms of the disease.

Addressing the nation earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said 11 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been secured for the country with about 20 million more planned.

On Wednesday, President Ramaphosa tightened regulations specifically around liquor sales for the Easter holidays.

From this coming Friday until next Monday, off-site alcohol sales will be banned.

Faith-based organisations were relieved that mass gatherings for Easter had not been prohibited.

Religious gatherings will, however, be restricted to 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.

Ramaphosa said that an assessment on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic and the extent to which people were complying with health protocols would be done after 15 days.

“Following this consultation, it has been determined that religious gatherings over this period will be restricted to a total number of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors. Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue may be used.”

At the same time, the Western Cape reported a slight spike in positive COVID-19 cases ahead of the Easter holidays.

The provincial Department of Health on Thursday said there had been a 5% increase in cases; the Cape metro's seen a 16% rise over the past seven days.

Head of provincial health Dr Keith Cloete said admissions and deaths continued to decrease, with a 22% and 62% drop respectively in the last week, compared to the previous seven days.

He said officials had not yet picked up specific clusters.

“It doesn’t mean that over this weekend or early into next week it cannot develop into clusters, so we are taking it very seriously”.

Additional reporting by Kevin Brandt and Kaylynn Palm

