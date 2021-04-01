Wits students won't heed SAUS call to suspend protest over free higher education

This is in contradiction to a decision taken by the union to suspend all protests, following a meeting with Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University students said that they would not be heeding a call by the South African Union of Students (SAUS) to suspend the national shutdown over free higher education.

The students, together with the university's academics, plan to march on Thursday afternoon over the funding crisis.

This is in contradiction to a decision taken by the union to suspend all protests, following a meeting with Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande earlier this week.

SRC President Mpendulo Mfeka accused the union of selling out students.

According to SAUS, they agreed to suspend the national shutdown after Nzimande made a number of concessions, including reallocating R7 billion to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

