WC Transport authorities turn to technology to make roads safer

Patrol vehicles have been fitted with technology that can identify offenders.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport authorities said that they were continuously looking at ways to revise current methods and approaches to make the roads safer.

On Wednesday, Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela launched the Easter season traffic safety plan in Brackenfell.

It will run from Thursday through to next Tuesday and will be implemented again over the Freedom Day and Worker's Day long weekends.

Principal inspector Vuyani Mketsoe said that it made the job easier.

"It shows the vehicles here and it will tell you exactly whether it needs a licence, whether it requires a roadworthy or if it's stolen."

Authorities will also be able to identify repeat offenders whose vehicles were involved in 10 or more infringements over the past six months.

Handheld devices will now alert officers when any of them are sighted.

