WATCH LIVE: Minister Dlamini-Zuma briefs media on level 1 lockdown adjustments
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is briefing the media on the adjustments made to lockdown level 1 for the Easter long weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is briefing the media on the adjustments made to lockdown level 1 for the Easter long weekend.
WATCH: Dlamini-Zuma briefs media on level 1 lockdown adjustments
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.