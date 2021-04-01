Transporting alcohol over long weekend not allowed, confirms Dlamini-Zuma

According to the new regulations, alcohol can be sold on-site in licensed premises but off-site sales are not allowed until next Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Thursday that members of the public were not allowed to transport alcohol over the long weekend.

This week, the government reviewed the level one regulations, enforcing some stricter measures ahead of the Easter weekend in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the new regulations, alcohol can be sold on-site in licensed premises but off-site sales are not allowed until next Tuesday.

Dlamini-Zuma was addressing reporters virtually: "Over the weekend they will not be allowed to carry [alcohol]. The police will be doing roadblocks and stuff. You're not allowed to carrying alcohol from one place to the other. Today, yes, you can buy it, you can take it to wherever but as from midnight today until midnight on Monday, they are not allowed [to do that]."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.