Stats SA: Municipalities expanding service delivery, but less free services

Deputy Director-General for Economic Statistics, Joe de Beer, said that 6.9 million consumers benefitted from free water in 2006, but this number dropped to just over 3 million in 2019.

CAPE TOWN - Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said that municipalities had expanded their service delivery but were providing fewer services for free.

This was according to data of the 2019 Non-Financial Census of Municipalities released on Wednesday.

The annual survey keeps track of all 257 municipalities in the country, providing data on service delivery, indigent households, bucket toilets and the size of the municipal workforce.

De Beer said that municipalities supplied water to just over 9 million consumer units in 2006, this was expanded to 13.8 million units in 2019, an average annual growth rate of 3.2%.

The survey also found that in 2019, 254 of South Africa’s 257 municipalities had a sitting mayor, 65% of them were male and 35% female.

