State opposing bail for NC woman accused of murdering husband

Suretha Brits on Wednesday appeared in the Pofadder Magistrates Court in connection with the murder of hotel owner, Leon Brits, in October.

CAPE TOWN - The State intends opposing bail in the case against an alleged husband killer in the Northern Cape.

Suretha Brits on Wednesday appeared in the Pofadder Magistrates Court in connection with the murder of hotel owner Leon Brits in October.

She's the fourth accused in the case.

It has been more than five months since Leon Brits was found floating in a pool at one of his properties in the Northern Cape.

He'd been stabbed multiple times.

It's understood that several valuable items, including Kruger rands, a cellphone, polished diamonds and money, were taken from the property.

Three men were later apprehended.

One of them, 37-year-old Jacques van Vuuren, was last week sentenced to an effective 20 years behind bars after he had entered into a plea bargain with the State.

Two others, Amentle Bareki and Enrich Williams were due back in court in May.

In the latest development this week, the deceased's widow, Suretha Brits, was arrested and charged with murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Her case has been postponed to 7 April for a bail application, which prosecutors will oppose.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.