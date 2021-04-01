Slight spike in COVID-19 cases in WC ahead of Easter holidays

The provincial Department of Health on Thursday said there had been a 5% increase in cases; the Cape metro's seen a 16% rise over the past seven days.

CAPE TOWN - There's been a slight spike in positive COVID-19 cases ahead of the Easter holidays.

Head of provincial health Dr Keith Cloete said admissions and deaths continued to decrease, with a 22% and 62% drop respectively in the last week, compared to the previous seven days.

He said officials had not yet picked up specific clusters.

“It doesn’t mean that over this weekend or early into next week it cannot develop into clusters, so we are taking it very seriously”.

Premier Alan Winde is again urging people to stick to lockdown regulations, especially over the Easter holidays.

“The message this Easter continues to be about vigilance and caution, we must not make this very serious time in the religious calendar a time that also actually spreads this virus.”

The department said levels were still stable currently, 824 people are currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 in the province's hospitals.

