SAUS calls off national protests over free higher education

The South African Union of Students (SAUS) said that the decision was taken following a meeting with Higher Education Minster Blade Nzimande earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - The national shutdown over free higher education has been called off.

The South African Union of Students (SAUS) said that the decision was taken following a meeting with Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande earlier this week.

The union said that the minister had made a number of concessions, including re-allocating R7 billion back to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

This will see thousands of first-year students being allowed to register at universities across the country.

The union's Bongani Mahlangu: "The minister was mandated by Cabinet to ensure that he mobilises funds for NSFAS to ensure that first-year students are not compromised and they're able to enter the system."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.