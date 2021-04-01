SAUS calls off national protests over free higher education
The South African Union of Students (SAUS) said that the decision was taken following a meeting with Higher Education Minster Blade Nzimande earlier this week.
JOHANNESBURG - The national shutdown over free higher education has been called off.
The South African Union of Students (SAUS) said that the decision was taken following a meeting with Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande earlier this week.
The union said that the minister had made a number of concessions, including re-allocating R7 billion back to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
This will see thousands of first-year students being allowed to register at universities across the country.
The union's Bongani Mahlangu: "The minister was mandated by Cabinet to ensure that he mobilises funds for NSFAS to ensure that first-year students are not compromised and they're able to enter the system."
