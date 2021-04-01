20°C / 22°C
SAHPRA authorises commercial use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The single-dose jab is currently being administered to healthcare workers as part of the country's phase 1 vaccination rollout.

FILE: Picture: AFP.
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG — The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has authorised the commercial use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

SAHPRA registered the vaccine with conditions on Wednesday.

The single-dose jab is currently being administered to healthcare workers as part of the country's phase 1 vaccination rollout.

More than 263,000 health workers have been inoculated since the Sisonke vaccination study was launched on 17 February.

The vaccine has a 57% efficacy in preventing moderate to severe forms of the disease.

Addressing the nation earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said 11 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been secured for the country with about 20 million more planned.

