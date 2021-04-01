SABC radio broadcasts hit by power outages again

The SABC's broadcasting on several radio platforms has again been interrupted due to ongoing power failures in the area.

On Thursday morning, its breakfast shows were affected for just under an hour due to the outages.

City Power has confirmed that several areas in Johannesburg, including Auckland Park, had been impacted by a tree that damaged its pylon towers earlier this week.

This resulted in several electricity lines being damaged, affecting substations.

"Following the SABC's earlier statement regarding the power failure which affected its radio stations, the public service broadcaster is once again experiencing the recurring broadcasting interruptions on all its radio platforms. The corporation is closely monitoring the situation and working around the clock to resolve the problem," said SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo.

