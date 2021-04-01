Power outage blamed for SABC radio broadcast interruption

The break in transmission comes just hours after the emotional exit of hundreds of employees.

JOHANNESBURG - Just a day after the SABC's contentious retrenchment process wrapped up, live broadcasts on some of its radio stations were interrupted on Thursday morning, with the broadcaster blaming a power outage.

They were retrenched after the board announced last year that it would undergo a restructuring process to try and trim its R2.4 billion annual salary bill.

The stations, which were offline for just under an hour, appeared to be back on air now.

