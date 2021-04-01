IEC: Political Party Funding Act will enhance transparency, strengthen democracy

The Political Party Funding Act prohibits a political party member from receiving a donation other than on behalf of their political party. The act also prevents foreign governments and agencies, organs of state and state-owned enterprises from donating to political parties.

JOHANNESBURG - From now on, South Africans will get to interrogate the list of political party funders when the IEC publishes it every quarter to better inform themselves about who is behind the financial muscle of the country’s respective formations.

As per the newly implemented Political Party Funding Act, the IEC will publish the details on a quarterly basis, with its CEO Sy Mamabolo saying that this would enhance transparency and strengthen democracy.

The political party funding issue has been thrust into the public eye more intensely following the African National Congress (ANC) 2017 conference and the legal aftermath which sought to expose party president Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential campaign funders.

Had the act been effective back then, the subject would not be as intricate.

The Political Party Funding Act prohibits a political party member from receiving a donation other than on behalf of their political party.

It also forces the parties to declare contributions to the IEC, as CEO Sy Mamabolo explains: "The requirement is that at least once a quarter the party must disclose its donations. The corporate entities that are making direct donations to parties have certain dates in which to disclose any donations made to political parties, so it's a dual-disclosure regime.

The act also prevents foreign governments and agencies, organs of state and state-owned enterprises from donating to political parties.

