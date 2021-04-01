Plato proposes no salary hike for City of CT staff to ease burden on residents

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Dan Plato has proposed no salary increases for City of Cape Town staff.

He presented the city's annual budget of almost R56.5 billion on Wednesday. The document will be published for public comment before approval.

Plato said they would petition the Local Government Bargaining Council to not award any salary increases for staff and councillors.

He warned if denied, the city would have to cut jobs.

Plato said they were trying to avoid adding further financial pressure on residents.

Mayoral spokesperson Lyndon Khan said through extensive expenditure cuts, rates and tariff increases had been kept to an absolute minimum.

Rates are to increase by 4.5%, while there's a 5% increase for water and sanitation and a 3.5% hike for refuse removal.

