New Bafana coach Robert Marawa 'ready' to lead team to World Cup

Marawa said that he was ready and had a few ideas.

JOHANNESBURG - Well-known sports broadcaster Robert Marawa has accepted an offer to become the new Bafana Bafana coach.

Molefi Ntseki was sacked as coach on Wednesday after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 African Cup of Nations tournament.

The national team has been battling, with South Africans calling for change.

"I'm really looking forward to meeting the guys and making some massive changes into the Bafana Bafana structure and calling players that haven't been seen and players that haven't even been heard of but who are South African. Here's to a journey and I hope that South Africans will support me. I am ready to take on this new role as Bafana Bafana coach."

He said that the technical team turned to him.

"When they called me, it was a meeting that lasted 17 minutes, and they asked me a direct question of would I ever venture into taking up this massive mantle of being the Bafana Bafana coach because unanimously they had taken the decision that I need to be the one to lead Bafana Bafana to the World Cup."

This article is an April Fool's Day joke. Robert Marawa made the reveal on The Bongani Bingwa Breakfast Show on 702 this morning. He confirmed that he has not been appointed as the coach of Bafana Bafana.

