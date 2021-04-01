Mitchells Plain NPO determined to bring sport back to local schools, communities

Unchain the Plain founding member, Mark Striker, said that gangsterism had crippled many communities and that more needed to be done to protect children.

CAPE TOWN - An organisation in Mitchells Plain is determined to bring sport back into schools and communities.

NPO, Unchain the Plain, was started by four best friends who grew up in Mitchells Plain.

They said that they decided to do something because they could not sit back and witness how young people were dying.

Unchain the Plain founding member, Mark Striker, said that gangsterism had crippled many communities.

"And in a way we have surrendered our dignity because we have accepted gangsterism, we've accepted the selling of drugs to our children, violence and subjugation as part of our norms of our everyday lives. Our children have to navigate all of these atrocities in order to see another day."

Striker said that more needed to be done to protect children.

"I want to tell you today, that every child, whether he lives in Durbanville, Mitchells Plain or in Khayelitsha, every child has the right to grow up in a dignified environment."

He added that all children and young people deserved to play in an environment free of intimidation.

